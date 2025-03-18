Assam Congress MP Faces Death Threats: FIR Filed Against Social Media Miscreant

Assam Congress Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain has lodged an FIR at Dhubri Sadar Police Station from New Delhi after receiving a series of death threats on social media

The complaint, filed on Monday, names Ansar Ali, son of Mostofa Ali, a resident of Sonakhuli village in Dhubri district, as the prime accused.

According to Hussain, the threats began on January 4, 2025, during a Facebook Live session, where the accused allegedly posted an offensive comment in Assamese:

The Lok Sabha MP, expressing deep concern over his safety, accused the government of sheltering those responsible for past attacks against him.

In February 2025, Hussain was attacked by masked assailants waving black flags at Natun Bazar in Rupahihat while en route to a Congress workers’ meeting in Gunabari. The attackers also assaulted his bodyguard.

Assam Police later identified ten individuals allegedly involved in the February 20 attack in Nagaon.

Following public outrage, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the details of the accused on his official X handle, assuring that strict legal action would follow.

Despite the identification, Hussain alleged that one of the primary attackers is roaming free on anticipatory bail, raising questions about the government’s commitment to justice. He emphasized that the repeated threats and lack of action signify a potential larger conspiracy against him.

Hussain has formally informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the threats and has officially lodged the FIR via email from Delhi to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.