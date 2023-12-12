Assam: Comprehensive cultural mapping project for ethnic diversity

The Assam government has convened the inaugural meeting of the General Advisory Committee (GAC) aimed at cultural mapping of Assam’s ethnic art and culture.

Held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the gathering aimed to meticulously document the diverse cultural traditions and heritage of the state’s various ethnic communities.

Under the auspices of the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, the project underscores the significance of capturing intricate details and economic aspects in the data collection process for cultural mapping.

The government particularly acknowledged the invaluable contributions and suggestions from committee officials, integrating their insights to craft a comprehensive district-wise cultural map.

The meeting, presided over by state cabinet minister Bimal Borah, saw the participation of esteemed figures from Assam’s cultural landscape.

With Assam being home to more than 200 distinct ethnic tribes and communities, the decision was made to create individual cultural maps for each indigenous group.

These maps will serve as systematic and comprehensive documentation, highlighting the rich cultural traditions, heritage, and history unique to each diverse ethnic community in Assam.