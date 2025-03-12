Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets EU Ambassador to India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met European Union Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin here on Wednesday.

During his meeting with Delphin at his official residence, Sarma expressed his gratitude to him and through him to other Heads of the Mission of Member countries for extending their support to the recently-concluded Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati.

The chief minister and the EU Ambassador discussed opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and in the aromatics and fragrances industry.

The top diplomat informed Sarma that the EU is exploring the possibility of opening a EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati.

While welcoming the development, the chief minister assured Assam government’s full support to it under the aegis of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Later, taking to X, Sarma said, “Today in New Delhi, I conveyed my deepest gratitude to European Union Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin and also through him, to the other Heads of the Mission of Member countries for their support at Advantage Assam 2. Had a good discussion on opportunities for collaboration on clean energy, semiconductors, higher education, skill development, and in the aromatics and fragrances industry.”

“Glad to learn that the EU is also exploring the possibility of opening a EU Programme Management Office in Guwahati. Assam will fully support it under the guidance of MEA, Government of India,” he said.