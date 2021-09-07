Assam CM bats for a corruption-free system

Assam government plans to implement Mission Basundhara from 2 October under which ten services including the updating of land records online, land mutation, conversion, etc are ensured.

A preliminary meeting was organized in the city to discuss bottlenecks and infrastructural problems, manpower, internet services

in fringe areas etc.

Attending the State level conference of additional deputy

commissioners (revenue), circle officers, and circle officers

(attached) today, State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured

that all possible supports would be provided to the concerned officers

to implement the scheme in a time-bound manner.

Saying that the government is targeting to facilitate the common

public to get their land-related works done without coming to circle

offices, Sarma stated that the mission would fast-track the process of

conversion of nearly four lakh ek-sonia into myadi-patta lands.

“People will be able to apply online for land mutation, updating of

land records etc along with registering their grievances online.

Mission Basundhara will fast-track the disposal of such cases barring

those with objections,” said Sarma adding that conducting a survey of

non-cadastral villages are one of the prime objectives of the mission.

Emphasizing on the complete digitization of land records in Assam by

December 2023, Sarma commented that middlemen must be eliminated from the system and the common public must be empowered to get their land-related works done without hassle.

In presence of State revenue minister Jogen Mohan, chief secretary

Jishnu Baruah and other responsible government officers, Sarma made it

loud and clear that Mission Basundhara has been brought to make the

functioning of circle offices clean and transparent without the

visibility of middlemen and touts.