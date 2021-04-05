As the campaigning for the third and last phase polling of Assam legislative assembly elections, covering 40 Assembly constituencies, came to an end this evening, the state readies for the final electoral battles on 6 April among 338 candidates.

Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Sarbananda Sonowal, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed poll rallies in various parts of western Assam. BJP’s ally UPPL leader Pramod Boro, Congress leaders Ripun Bora, Gaurav Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Asom Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also attended public meetings seeking supports for their candidates from the voters.

As far as the numbers are concerned, both sides have suffered losses and exact casualty figures cannot be ascertained immediately”, Shah said, after cutting short his election campaigning in Assam.Shah is flying back to Delhi to take stock of the situation.

Before leaving, the home minister told reporters he was appealing to people to vote for Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure Sarma’s victory by a huge margin. He added that the vote would strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his work in Assam and the North East.