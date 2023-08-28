Following recently concluded delimitation exercise; the core committee of the Assam BJP is scheduled to convene on Monday to strategise the restructuring of the party’s organisational framework.

Comprising 15 members, including the chief minister and organisational secretary, the core committee will address post-delimitation issues in preparation for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

Assam State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita informed The Statesman that the core committee’s primary focus will be the reconfiguration of the party’s cadres in response to the delimitation process.

He emphasised, however, that the agenda will exclude recent issues such as the cash-for-job scandal and alleged internal differences between senior and junior members within the party.

It’s worth noting that following the conclusion of the delimitation exercise, the Assam Cabinet has taken the decision to establish four new districts and 81 sub-districts, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last Friday.