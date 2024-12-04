Assam bans beef in hotels and at public functions

The Assam government has imposed a sweeping ban on serving and consuming beef in restaurants, hotels, public functions, and other community spaces across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Wednesday, following a state cabinet meeting that approved amendments to the existing laws on beef consumption.

“In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel, nor will it be allowed at any public function or public place. Earlier, we decided to stop eating beef near temples, but now we have expanded it to the entire state,” Sarma said in his address.

He emphasised that the restrictions aim to maintain communal harmony and respect the cultural sentiments of certain communities.

The decision has ignited a political storm, with Minister Pijush Hazarika stoking controversy by retweeting the CM’s announcement and challenging the opposition Congress. “I challenge Assam Congress to welcome the beef ban or go and settle in Pakistan,” Hazarika remarked, sparking outrage among Congress leaders.

The issue of beef consumption has been a flashpoint in Assam’s sociopolitical landscape. The state enacted the Assam Cattle Preservation Act in 2021, which restricted the slaughter and sale of cattle near temples and areas dominated by non-beef-eating communities.

However, critics argued that the law disproportionately targeted minority communities, especially Muslims and indigenous groups who consume beef as part of their diet.

The latest ban comes on the heels of a political controversy surrounding beef.

Last Sunday, CM Sarma hinted at implementing stricter measures, suggesting he might consider a blanket prohibition if Congress submitted a written request.

This was in response to accusations by Congress leaders, including Rakibul Hussain, who claimed that the BJP distributed beef to garner votes during the recent by-polls in the Muslim-majority Samaguri constituency.

The Congress has criticised the move as an encroachment on individual food choices and an attempt to polarise voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. “The BJP government’s decision undermines the secular fabric of Assam and targets specific communities under the guise of harmony,” said a senior Congress leader.

Meanwhile, civil rights activists have raised concerns about the potential socio-economic impact of the ban. Beef plays a significant role in the dietary habits of various indigenous communities in Assam, including the Bodos, Rabhas, and Karbis, as well as in Muslim-majority regions. Critics argue that the ban could marginalise these groups and exacerbate existing communal tensions.

As the BJP government tightens its grip on beef consumption, the move is expected to deepen the divide between Assam’s diverse communities. With opposition parties and activists vowing to challenge the ban, the issue is likely to escalate into a major political flashpoint in the run-up to the next state elections.