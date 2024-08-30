Assam Assembly ends 78-Year-old practice of Friday Namaz adjournments

The Assam Legislative Assembly has made a significant change by discontinuing the long-standing practice of adjourning sessions on Fridays to allow Muslim members to offer Namaz.

This tradition, which dates back to 1946, was initially introduced under the speakership of Sayed Sadullah.

For decades, the Assembly would break from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Fridays, enabling Muslim legislators to participate in their weekly prayers.

In a recent decision, Speaker Biswajit Daimary proposed to end this practice, reflecting a commitment to the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.

The decision was unanimously accepted by the Rules Committee and ratified by the Assembly.

Going forward, the Assembly will convene on Fridays without any interruptions, starting at 9:30 AM, as it does on other weekdays.

This move is seen as part of a broader effort to modernise the legislative process while upholding the principle of equality.

It aligns Assam’s legislative practices with those of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and other state assemblies in India, where no such provision for religious breaks exists.

The decision to end this practice is part of a series of legislative changes in Assam, including the recent passage of the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, which aims to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and men.