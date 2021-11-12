Assam and Arunanchal Pradesh would see the partial lunar eclipse

People in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would witness a partial Lunar Eclipse, which would occur on November 19.

The Eclipse could be seen on 28 Kartika, 1943 Saka (November 2021) just after moonrise for a very short span of time from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

According to IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), the Eclipse would be visible in the region covering western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

In India it would begin at 12h 48m IST and end at 16h 17 m IST, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Earth Science.

The next lunar eclipse would be visible from India on 8 November, 2022, which would be a total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.