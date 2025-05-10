Assam announces austerity measures to support military personnel

In a decisive move reflecting both fiscal prudence and solidarity with the armed forces, the Assam government has announced a set of austerity measures and outreach initiatives aimed at supporting the families of soldiers from the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Saturday while marking the completion of four years of his government at a press conference in Guwahati.

The state Cabinet, he said, has resolved to suspend all non-essential government functions — including seminars, workshops, conferences, and commemorative events — to redirect administrative focus and financial resources toward the wellbeing of military families.

“In light of the current situation, we have decided to adopt financial restraint and focus our administrative efforts on supporting the armed forces and their families,” Sarma said. “These steps are not just administrative decisions, but a symbolic expression of Assam’s collective respect and support for those defending the nation.”

Over the next week, district officials across Assam will be tasked with identifying families of soldiers currently serving, forming local support groups, and extending any necessary assistance to them. The state government aims to ensure that no soldier on active duty worries about the wellbeing of their loved ones back home.

“Our goal is simple — to create a strong, dependable support system for the families of our jawans. When they are at the border, they should know their home state stands firmly behind their families,” Sarma said.

To that end, all Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to remain in constant contact with local military officials to streamline coordination and address any logistical or humanitarian needs that may arise.