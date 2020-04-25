In a major relief measure, Assam government has given a three-window starting today for people stranded within the state due to the lockdown, to travel back to their native places.

The announcement made by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday stated that the government would lift restrictions on movement of people within the state from April 25 to April 27 to allow those stranded away from their homes to return to their families.

The movement of people is being allowed based on the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, this is not a “blanket permission but will be conditional and people can avail this only with the prior approval of deputy commissioners”, the minister had said.

He said only those returning home or going to work, as many government offices have reopened, will be allowed to move from one district to another.

Patients who need to visit hospitals and their attendants will also be issued passes by the deputy commissioners after examining their applications.

People with private vehicles, who are stranded in another district away from home, will also have to obtain passes from the deputy commissioners.

Anyone who uses the services of migrant workers can also apply to seek permission for their movement but not more than 25 people will be allowed in a vehicle as per the MHA guidelines, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is operating buses on designated routes for those who do not own vehicles and have to travel.

A helpline number 104 has been provided for people who want to avail the public bus service.

The ASTC will be provided with the data and it will make arrangements accordingly on a case-by-case basis, Sarma had said.

Meanwhile, over 51,000 intrastate travel passes have been given to those who will travel in their personal vehicles. 12,000 passes have been issued for Saturday.

Over 41,000 people who do not have personal vehicles have applied for passes, who will be transported by the ASTC buses.

This is a first-of-its-kind relief measure that any state has proposed.

Meanwhile, the Assam government earlier in the day informed that there will be no relaxation in the ongoing lockdown to allow opening of shops in residential areas, as ordered by the Centre, and a final decision will be taken on April 27.

Assam has reported 36 cases of Coronavirus including one death.