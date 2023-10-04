“Asked them to expedite but…”: Sunil Mungantiwar on “Wagh Nakh”

Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring back Chhatrapati Shivaji’s ‘Wagh Nakh’ to India, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar mentioned that they have requested the UK to expedite the process, ideally within 2-3 months, but acknowledged that it involves a lengthy procedure.

Sudhir Mungantiwar told ANI “We have asked them to expedite it by giving us in 2-3 months, but they have said it involves a long process. We are trying to bring back ‘Wagh Nakh’ (tiger claw) to India as soon as possible. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are inspired from Shivaji and we are able to take back Wagh Nakh to India today, we are very happy about it.”

The agreement was signed in London in a very rousing atmosphere with the beating of drums and chants of ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai’.

“We will continue to bring more MoUs in the future because Indians have to visit foreign countries to see India’s heritage,” Sudhir Mungantiwar added.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde acknowledged the persistent efforts of Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who championed the cause at both the central and state government levels on the international stage.

“Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar finally did it. For this, he consistently followed up on behalf of the central government as well as the state government at the international level. On April 15, 2023, the Government of Maharashtra started correspondence with the Victoria and Albert Museum in a meeting with Imogen Stone, (Deputy Head of Political and Bilateral Relations of Britain), along with British Deputy High Commissioner for West India, Alan Gammell, in Mumbai. It really succeeded today,” CM Shinde added.

An agreement to bring the tiger claws (Waghnakh) from London to India was signed with Tristam Hunt (director of the Victoria) and Albert Museum. From the Government side Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Culture Department Principal Secretary Vikas Kharge and Director of Archeology and Museum Tejas Garge were present on the occasion.

Following the signing of the MoU, members of the Indian diaspora in London celebrated and raised slogans of ‘Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhawani’.