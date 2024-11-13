ASI to undertake fresh excavation of Odisha’s Ratnagiri Buddhist monastery

After more than six decades, the famous Buddhist monastery at Ratnagiri in Odisha’s Jajpur district will come under further excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India in collaboration with three universities.

“The initiative is being undertaken for further unearthing of the archeological treasures with researchers of the history departments of Cotton University in Guwahati, Assam, Sambalpur University and Utkal university lending support to ASI in the excavation work”, said Dibishada Brajasundar Garnayak, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI’s Puri circle.

As per a policy decision, ASI is outsourcing some of its excavation projects to state archaeological departments and universities to address a shortage of staff and human resources.

Advertisement

The archeological treasures of Ratnagiri widely regarded as “Hill of Jewels” were taken up for excavation between 1958 and 1961 by ASI. The three-year excavation brought to light the remains of a magnificent Buddhist establishment consisting of a brick built stupa, two large monastic complexes, many stone images of Lord Buddha and other sculptures spreading over the entire hillock in the time bracket of 5th century AD to 13th century AD.

Now, we are in the process of cleaning the earlier excavation trenches and removing the dumped soil to start systematic excavation works, said Superintending Archaeologist Garnayak.

We are quite optimistic that fresh excavation will add a new dimension to Buddhist legacy in the State, he added.

Buddhism flourished in Odisha under Bhaumakaras and Somvamshis during the 7th to 11th Century AD. With the disintegration of these dynasties, Buddhism had declined. But rich archaeological treasures of Buddhist culture are still intact in the state.