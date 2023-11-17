ASI seeks fortnight’s time to submit Gyanvapi survey report

The Archaeological Survey of India has sought another fortnight’s time to submit its survey report of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Government counsel Amit Srivastava told a court here on Friday that the report has not been prepared yet due to many holidays and the ASI team members coming from different places for the survey.

Varanasi district judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh had asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit the report in question on November 17.

The court had on July 21 ordered ASI to survey the Gyanvapi complex. The ASI team started the work from July 24. On November 2, it told the court that the survey had been completed and15 days are required to prepare the report. The court then ordered the survey report to be filed by November 17.

ASI experts from across the country joined the team that conducted the survey in Gyanvapi. Under the leadership of Deputy Director Alok Kumar Tripathi, archaeological experts from Sarnath, Prayagraj, Patna, Kolkata and Delhi did the survey work. A team of experts had also come from Hyderabad to study the complex using GPR (Ground-penetrating radar) technology.

ASI has to investigate whether the Gyanvapi was built after demolishing a temple.