Ashok Gehlot to begin 9-day ‘Mission-2030’ campaign on Wednesday

Without naming it a “political yatra” just two months ahead of the state assembly election, the Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, will start a nine-day statewide campaign covering many religious places in 18 districts on Wednesday with an objective of seeking the public’s opinion on Mission-2030, his most ambitious project, for the overall development of the state.

The campaign will cover Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Nagaur, Hanumangarh, Srigangangar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirohi, Jalore, Rajsaman, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh.

A spokesman of the CM’s office said, “It is neither a political tour of the chief minister on the eve of assembly polls, which is slated in December, nor he is going on road yatra with a crowd. He will travel as per requirements by chopper, car or train covering 100 out of 200 assembly constituencies.”

Gehlot will also visit and pay obeisance at 10 temples, including Khatushyamji (Sikar), Salasar Dham (Churu), Karni Mata Mandir (Bikaner), and Baneshwardham (Banswara).

To connect with the masses to disseminate the concept of “Mission-2030” and to take their feedback on different subjects, the CM will hold town-hall meetings, nukkad sabhas, mahila sammelans, interaction with youths and public, and road shows in cities. The public representatives and MLAs of the concerned assembly segments would join the CM’s meetings.

Over 2 crore people have already given their inputs on the mission through emails, letters, and through official social media platforms.

Gehlot will start the campaign from Jaipur’s Birla Auditorium after interacting with the selected audience on the very mission.