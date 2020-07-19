Amid the political storm in Rajasthan which has escalated further, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may call an assembly session by next week to take the floor test, according to reports.

CM Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday at Raj Bhawan, after Bhartiya Tribal Party’s (BTP) two MLAs who had earlier announced withdrawal of support to the Gehlot-led- government, once again extended their support to him.

According to NDTV sources, the Chief Minister had told the Governor during the meeting which lasted for around 45 minutes that he would like to call an assembly session next week.

Although, according to Raj Bhawan’s spokesperson, during the “courtesy meeting” meeting, CM updated Mishra about the steps taken by the state government to contain Coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress government in the state has been embroiled in a deep political crisis ever since senior leader Sachin Pilot declared an open revolt against Gehlot. Pilot was later sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the party.

In the house of 200, Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 of those who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The party claims that the Gehlot government has support of 109 MLAs, which is an easy majority.

On Saturday, BTP legislators Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad asserted that their party’s president and other leaders have agreed on extending support to the Gehlot government on the condition that demands related to development of the state are fulfilled.

The BTP had on Monday issued a whip asking Roat and Ramprasad to be neutral and neither support the Congress nor the BJP. It had also told them to neither support Chief Minister Gehlot nor Sachin Pilot in case of a floor test in the assembly.

The Congress shifted its MLAs to a hotel on the Delhi highway on Monday, soon after the legislative party meeting where the party lawmakers expressed support for Gehlot.

Meanwhile, in a breather for the sacked Deputy Chief Minister and his 18 loyal MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday stopped the Assembly Speaker from taking any action for their disqualification till Tuesday.

The Pilot camp had challenged the validity and legality of the notice sent to them on Tuesday by Speaker CP Joshi, asking them to explain why they should not be disqualified as Assembly members for defying the party whip.

The writ petition, filed by Prithviraj Meena and other rebel MLAs, argued that “free speech” cannot be labelled as “anti-party activity”, and termed as “motivated” the complaint filed on behalf of Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

After Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs gave the second CLP meeting a miss on Tuesday, the MLAs, who were reportedly present showing their support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had unanimously demanded that Pilot be removed from the party.

Following this, the Congress announced the removal of Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

Two other ministers, Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, who joined him in his revolt, were also dropped from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet.

On Tuesday evening, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs were served notices by assembly Speaker CP Joshi for allegedly flouting the party whip and not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings called on Monday and Tuesday. They were asked to respond by Friday.

The crisis exploded following the night of July 10 when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged attempt to bring down the government.

On July 12, the sulking leader declared open rebellion against his party by claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs.