Ashes of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi immersed in holy Sangam

The ashes of Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur who lost his life in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, were immersed in the sacred waters of the Sangam here on Saturday.

His wife, Ashanya Dwivedi, accompanied by relatives, arrived in Prayagraj carrying the urn containing Shubham’s ashes. The immersion took place at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers, amidst traditional Vedic chants.

Advertisement

A large number of local residents also gathered at the Sangam to pay their respects.

Advertisement

During the ritual, Ashanya clutched a photograph of her late husband close to her chest, weeping continuously. Even the priest conducting the rites grew emotional at the sight.

A large poster of Shubham was displayed on the vehicle transporting the family. Tributes were offered at 4-5 locations along the route from the railway station to the Sangam.

The family arrived in Prayagraj at 12:30 p.m., where the priest performed the last rites on the riverbank for about 30 minutes. Later, Shubham’s cousin, Saurabh, carried out the immersion.

Shubham, 26, had gone to Pahalgam with his recently wedded wife Ashanya, along with his parents, sister, brother-in-law, and in-laws. Tragically, he became one of the 26 victims of the April 22 terrorist attack.