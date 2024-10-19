As winter approaches, Delhi’s air quality worsens to ‘Very Poor’; Yamuna covered in froth

As winter approaches, Delhi’s air quality continued to decline, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 274 on Saturday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

Delhiites woke up to a thick lawyer of hage as the city’s air quality deteriorated further. The weather department has forecast clear skies for Saturday, but concerns over capital’s rising air pollution levels remain.

The situation is even worse in some parts of the city, where the AQI has crossed the 300 mark.

In areas like Anand Vihar and Akshardham, air quality hit 334, pushing it into the ‘very poor’ category.

However, other localities recorded slightly lower but concerning levels of pollution.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI near India Gate was recorded at 251, 209 near Nehru Park, 226 near ITO, 273 at Bhikaji Cama Place, and 253 at AIIMS—all remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

As the air pollution levels rose, several people across the city complained of breathing difficulties and eye irritation due to the smog.

The BJP, which is in the Opposition in Delhi, launched a scathing attack on the AAP government over the issue.

Wearing a gas mask, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reached ‘Smog Tower’ at Cannaught Place to protest against the air pollution.

“Today Delhi has become a gas chamber due to blame game politics of Aam Aadmi Party. They had made big promises that they would make Delhi pollution-free. Look at the condition of #Yamuna today and Delhi has become a gas chamber. Aam Aadmi Party bans firecrackers on Diwali but the smog tower on which Rs 23 crore was spent has been locked… The way Aam Aadmi Party has cheated people in the name of pollution and is working to make Delhi the most poisonous and polluted city, this will be exposed,” he stated.

Adding to the city’s environmental woes, the Yamuna River was seen covered in a thick layer of white froth ahead of the festive season.

As Diwali and Chhath Puja draw near, the frothing river has raised serious public health concerns.

Experts warn that the froth, caused by untreated industrial and sewage waste, poses severe health hazards, especially to those performing Chhath Puja retuals in the river.

Amid growing criticism, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stated that efforts are underway to control the pollution in the Yamuna.

Officials have begun sprinkling defoaming agents in an attempt to dissipate the froth, the AAP said, adding that the government is actively working to manage the situation and is taking necessary steps to address the issue.