As India eases its lockdown restrictions from Monday after 75 days, the coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2,56,611. Out of this 1,24,094 have recovered and 1,25,381 are active cases. The death toll in the country has reached 7,135.

In 24 hours, India recorded 9,983 new Coronavirus cases and 206 deaths.

This is the biggest single-day jump in cases as the country recorded over 9,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

India is the also the fifth worst Coronavirus-hit nation in the world.

Meanwhile, from today, public places like shopping malls, restaurants, and religious places are open for people but with several instructions issued by the government. With lists of dos and don’ts for the people, authorities have ensured that premises of religious places, restaurants and malls have been cleaned and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols been made.

Globally ,the virus has infected 7,007,948 people and killed 402,709 people according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

New Zealand has declared itself COVID-19 free as health officials announced there were no active cases of in the country for the first time since February 28, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, announced that her government would abandon all restrictions except border controls from midnight Monday.