Delhi’s Jama Masjid may have to be closed again after it opened on Monday in view of the “deteriorating” situation in the national capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mosque’s Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Wednesday.

The development comes after the Shahi Imam’s secretary Amanullah died due to coronavirus at the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday night. Delhi recorded 1,366 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 31,309, while the number of deaths went up to 905, according to data released by ministry of health on Wednesday.

“He (Amanullah) had tested positive and was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on June 3, where he breathed his last yesterday,” Bukhari said.

The Shahi Imam said the opinion of the people has been sought on closing the mosque again in view of the surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“People are giving their views through social media and other channels on closing the Jama Masjid. We may again shut it down for people and limit ‘namaz’ for a few people, in a day or two,” he said

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the number of cases in the national capital will soar to 5.5 lakh by the end of July, with around 80,000 hospital beds needed, even as the government warned that in around half the current cases, the source of infection is unknown. Delhi’s COVID dashboard shows it has 8,975 beds across state-run, Centre-run and private hospitals, of which 4,840 are currently occupied. Another 11,259 patients are in home isolation.