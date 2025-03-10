As Budget session resumes,language row and delimitation dominate proceedings

The Opposition created a ruckus in both Houses on Monday on the issue of delimitation, three-language policy, and the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls as Parliament reconvened for the remaining part of the Budget Session after a recess of almost three weeks.

The first part of the Budget session drew to a close on February 13.

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu language war echoed in Parliament with disruptions over the alleged ‘Hindi’ language imposition. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over the issue of delimitation and the New Education Policy (NEP).

Advertisement

In the Lok Sabha, the DMK protested the implementation of the NEP in Tamil Nadu. Their members walked into the well and protested on the issue. Amid DMK’s opposition to the New Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing attack on the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and accused it of ruining the future of students.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and Union Health Minister JP Nadda slammed the Opposition for the notices issued under Rule 267 over the walkout. He called it a vicious design of the Opposition to demand the debate in Parliament to give the impression that they were interested in discussion and that the government does not want to answer or enter into a debate.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded a comprehensive discussion on the alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list.

The Lower House considered the Lading Bill, 2024, while the Upper House considered the Railways Amendment Bill, 2024.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution seeking Parliament’s approval for the proclamation of the President’s rule in the Northeastern state.

Both Houses were adjourned till March 10 after the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Parliament. Additionally, they completed discussions on the Union Budget, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the debates.

However, Opposition members protested in the Lok Sabha, claiming their dissenting notes were excluded from the report. Responding to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked, “the government would have no opposition if the opposition’s dissent notes were added to the report.”

In the second leg of the session, government’s main focus will be to secure Parliament’s approval for the demands for grants, completing the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget, and pushing for the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has already been cleared by the Union Cabinet for introduction in Parliament.

On the other hand, the Opposition is set to target the government by raising several burning issues, including delimitation, the three-language formula policy, the US trade tariffs, and the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls.

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will continue until April 4, with a total of 20 sittings scheduled. Finance Minister Sitharaman will table the budget for Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh last month.

Parliament will take up discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants for the financial year 2025-26, along with the Appropriation Bill. Several significant legislations are also on the agenda, including the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, and Railways (Amendment) Bill.