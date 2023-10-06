Arunachal’s longest bi-lane sela tunnel at 13,000 feet to complete soon

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has made a significant effort to improve connectivity in the Eastern Sector of the Indo-China border, has completed 90% of the construction work on the crucial Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. “Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is engaged in the construction works of tunnels, and roads in Arunachal Pradesh in a war footing manner, and the Sela Tunnel project is at the final stage of completion,” according to BRO authorities.

“Almost 90 per cent of the construction works of the strategically important Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh have been completed and hopefully, it will be completed by this year,” an official said.

Once completed, the tunnel will offer all-weather thoroughfares for the inhabitants of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Visitors to the district as well as the armed forces would also benefit.

Advertisement

The Sela Tunnel will also offer the longest two-lane tunnel in the world at a height above 13,000 feet.

Nearly 90% of the tunnel’s construction work has been finished, according to Sela Tunnel construction worker Padip Kachari. The Sela Tunnel project involves two tunnels.

The Sela Tunnel project consists of two tunnels: Tunnel 1, a 1,555-meter twin-tube tunnel, is 1,555 metres longer than Tunnel 1, a 980-meter single-tube tunnel.

The Sela Tunnel sits 400 metres below the Sela Pass; after it is finished, travellers will be able to use it year-round, boosting both the region’s infrastructure and tourism.

On February 9, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the Sela Tunnel’s cornerstone, and on April 1, 2019, work on the project began.