Arunachal Frontier Highway set to strengthen NE connectivity: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasized that the North East’s progress is integral to India’s holistic development, highlighting the government’s commitment to bolstering the region’s economic, cultural, and natural strengths. He made these remarks while virtually inaugurating the ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Due to adverse weather, Singh attended the ceremony from the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam. The minister expressed the hope that the statue of Sardar Patel, named ‘Desh Ka Vallabh,’ would inspire a deepened sense of unity, embodying the strength and resilience needed to build a cohesive nation. Singh also paid tribute to Major Bob Khathing, lauding his role in Tawang’s peaceful integration into India and his efforts to establish security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment.

Discussing the recent progress in India-China relations, he mentioned that diplomatic and military discussions have brought about a broad consensus on mutual security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. As a result, both nations have almost completed the disengagement process, with provisions for traditional rights such as patrolling and grazing. Singh noted, “We hope to move beyond disengagement soon, but patience is still needed.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on the unique role of the North East in India’s identity, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the region’s development, with initiatives like the Sela Tunnel enhancing connectivity across the Northeast. He also underscored the significance of the upcoming Arunachal Frontier Highway, a 2,000-kilometer project set to enhance connectivity in border areas. According to Singh, this highway will become a strategic and economic asset for the entire country.