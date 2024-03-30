Arunachal Assembly polls witness 10 unopposed wins

In the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections of 2024, a notable feat unfolded as 10 BJP MLAs, including the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, secured victory uncontested in the 60-seat assembly.

Joining them in this were other successful nominees, including Ratu Techi from Sagalee, Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, Mutchu Mithi from Roing, Hage Appa from Ziro Hapoli, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Dongru Siongju from Bomdila, and Dasanglu Pul from Hayuliang.

The BJP, with candidates fielded for all 60 Assembly constituencies, witnessed an unparalleled victory without any opposition. The process of filing nominations concluded on Wednesday, and the last date for withdrawal was March 30, marking the final procedural milestone.

Advertisement

Arunachal Pradesh gears up for simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for April 19. The electorate will cast their votes for the 60-member assembly and the two Lok Sabha constituencies — Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Notably, one of the constituencies, Mukto, holds significance as the stronghold of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In the aftermath of his father and former CM Dorjee Khandu’s demise, Pema Khandu won uncontested in the 2011 polls on a Congress ticket.

His successive victories in 2014, again under the Congress banner, and in 2019, after joining the BJP in 2016, solidify his political stronghold in the region.

In the 2019 elections, Khandu secured victory from Mukto with an impressive 70.74% vote share, triumphing over Thupten Kunphen of the Congress.

In 2019 assembly results BJP secured 41 seats, JDU 7, National People’s Party (NPP) 5, and Congress 4 out of the 60-member Assembly