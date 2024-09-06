Article 370 thing of past, asserts Shah after releasing BJP’s manifesto for J-K polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, asserting that Article 370 is a thing of the past and it will never return.

Mentioning the abrogation of Article 370 as one of the major achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its manifesto, the saffron party has mainly promised eradication of terrorism and separatism from Jammu and Kashmir among the 25 promises for the Union Territory (UT).

Among the other key promises, the BJP has also mentioned about a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits in its manifesto.

The BJP has also promised that it will give a 20 per cent quota to Agniveers in Jammu and Kashmir government jobs and police recruitment, and will follow the Jammu-Kashmir reservation policy without affecting the general quota.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto, Shah asserted that now Article 370 has become a thing of the past and it is not a part of the constitution.

“I have read the agenda of NC and seen the silent support of NC, but I want to make it clear that Article 370 is a thing of the past and it’ll never return again, we will not let that happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth. It’s the spirit of separatism that used to force youth towards terrorism,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further stressed that Jammu and Kashmir has always been part of India and that the government is focused on fighting terrorism and separatism.

“Our party believes that J&K has always been part of India and it will remain so. Till 2014, J&K always remained in the shadow of separatism and terrorism. Different state and non-state actors kept the state unstable. All the govt dealt with the state with a policy of appeasement. Whenever the history of J&K will be written, these ten years after 2014 will be marked as a golden period for the state.” Shah said.

Focusing on women-led development in the UT, the BJP has promised to implement ‘Maa Samman Yojana’ to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu & Kashmir. It also promised to provide assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans.

“We have decided that we will bring ‘Ma Samman Yojana’ to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year… We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year,” Shah said.

Catering to the youth, the manifesto mentioned that the government will create 5 lakh employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir through Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY).

The BJP, in its manifesto, has also said it will provide Rs 3,000 yearly through DBT as travel allowance to college students under the ‘Pragati Shiksha Yojana’.

“Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance,” Shah said.

The BJP has also promised to distribute laptops and reimbursement of coaching fees to the tune of Rs 10,000 for 2 years and travel costs to examination centres for students preparing for competitive exams like JKPSC and UPSC.

Mentioning a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits in the party’s manifesto, Shah said the scheme will be very detailed adding that “we will look for complete rehabilitation”.

The Union Home Minister said many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties.

“We have already started working in this regard – either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6,000 people,” Shah said about the scheme.

The Union Home Minister further said the BJP will provide Rs 10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing Rs 6,000 along with an additional Rs 4,000.

The manifesto also mentioned reduced electricity tariffs, lowered by up to 50 per cent, for agricultural activities, making it more affordable for farmers to operate irrigation pumps and other machinery

Shah also assured that they are determined to build 10,000 km of new rural roads. He also mentioned to expedite the metro services in Jammu and Srinagar.

The Union Home Minister also said the BJP will undertake the reconstruction of Hindu temples and shrines under Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive. “We will restore 100 ruined temples,” Shah added.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases, on September 18, 25, and October 1, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which seven are reserved for SCs and nine for STs. According to the EC, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors.