Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Art of Living has launched a helpline to help those undergoing severe mental distress and physiological symptoms in the absence of alcohol and other intoxicants.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of The Art of Living launched the addiction helpline number 080 676 12325 earlier this month as an emergency measure with a long term vision of offering proper support to the affected community.

The volunteers, also called Sahayogees, are reaching out to people undergoing addiction withdrawal symptoms in the country.

Over the years Art of Living de-addiction programs have helped thousands deal with their addictions and lead happy and productive lives for society and their families.

“It will facilitate treatment to those who are willing and will enhance the motivation of those who are undecided to give up substance use,” said Vikram M, Head of the project with The Art of Living.

“There will be ongoing telephonic support for the next 3 months, while they continue to get medical treatment under the care of a psychiatrist,” he added.

According to the Art of Living officials, the helpline is managed by more than 60 Art of Living teachers who have been trained to provide support, give a message of hope and motivational counselling.

It is a PAN India initiative and the helpline is currently operating in 9 Indian languages- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam.

Soon more languages are likely to be included.