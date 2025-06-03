Arrogant political leaders cannot build team, says Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that arrogant political leaders can not build a team and those who fail public dreams are failed and beaten by the people.

“You may be a big leader. You may alone be knowledgeable but your supporters are unable to adjust with you. You are unable to build a team as your supporters cannot approve of your arrogance,” said the Union minister pointing at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleague Dhan Singh Rawat that no one sitting on the stage professed arrogance he was talking about.

Gadkari was addressing the convocation ceremony at Graphic Era University in Dehradun where he was awarded his 13th doctorate in the presence of Dhami and Rawat.

Without naming anyone, Gadkari further said, “There is a difference between arrogance and self confidence. Self confidence accompanies positivity not arrogance. I am happy that this university doesn’t inculcate mere knowledge but also administers values to create a society with characters.”

Speaking to the students and teachers of the university, he said harbouring dreams is not a crime but one must have the courage to fulfill it. “We are in politics, we make you dream. But people back those who fulfill their dreams. Politicians who fail to fulfill public dreams get beatings from the people,” said the Union minister.

“What is the biggest capital of the 21st century? Knowledge, resources and technology are must but if there is a capital bigger than this, it’s credibility, goodwill and honesty. This is an ideal combination of knowledge, resources and technology. There is no shortcut to this. Shortcut cuts you short” said Gadkari.

Gadkari stressed that Success and failures are part and parcel of life but one should never be deterred from the failures. “I believe life is a game of compromises, compulsions, limitations and contradictions. So don’t get demoralised. Don’t be afraid of failures. Failures are the first step towards learning. A man is not finished when he is defeated but he is finished when he quits” He added.

Talking about how students step forward in life, Gadkari said, “I want you not to become job seekers but job providers. In America six out of every 10 good doctors are Indians. Same is the situation in the UK. Once I had an opportunity to meet the Prime minister of Japan. He asked me if my software engineering students have mathematics in their genes. Why are they so intelligent? India is the country with the highest talented, trained, engineering and skilled manpower in the world.”

“Today, I have also been awarded a doctorate degree as doctor of science. This is my 13th doctorate but I never used the title ‘doctor’ with my name. I humbly say that I don’t qualify for this. I am not good at engineering. However, the perception among NHAI engineers that I am an engineering expert is good. They think he cannot be fooled” said Gadkari with a chuckle on cheeks.