‘Arrey hota rehta hai…’: Minister’s remark on Tamil Nadu train accident triggers row

Union Minister Lalan Singh has triggered a political row with his “insensitive” remarks on the recent train accident involving Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express train in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Singh, who is the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, said that train accidents keep happening.

“Arrey hota rehta hai train accident…(Train accidents keep happening),” he said.

The minister further added: “These incidents keep happening because people are placing objects on the tracks. The accidents are being caused intentionally… The Railway Ministry is investigating it and action will be taken.”

The Opposition Congress has slammed the Narendra Modi government over the Union Minister’s remark, terming it both “insensitive” and “shameful.”.

“Arrey hota rehta hai train accident….Modi government minister Lalan Singh said this on the train accident in Tamil Nadu. Train accidents are happening every day in the country, people are losing their lives, people are getting injured. And Narendra Modi’s insensitive ministers are shrugging it off by calling it a ‘small incident’. Shameful!,” the Congress party said.

Earlier on last Friday evening, 13 coaches of Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed after it collided with a goods train in Tamil Nadu’s Kavarapettai, Southern Railway said in a statement.

Nineteen people were injured due to the collision, although no casualties were reported.