Army’s assault dog loses battle against bullet wounds

Indian Army’s assault dog Zoom lost its battle on Thursday against the bullet wounds inflicted by terrorists during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The Udhampur based Northern Command in a tweet announced Zoom’s death; “#Condolence

#ArmyCdrNC condoles the death of Assault Dog ‘Zoom’. Injured in line of duty in operation at Tangpawa #Ananatnag, he finally breathed his last on 13 October 2022. A real hero in service to the

#Nation. #Salute”, the tweet read.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army also tweeted: “He suffered gunshot wounds during Op Tangpawa on 9 October where he fought gallantly with terrorists, saving lives of soldiers. His selfless commitment and service to the nation will be remembered forever”.

Zoom was admitted to Armed Forces Veterinary Hospital, Srinagar on Sunday after terrorists shot it twice. It was operated upon as it had a gunshot wound on the face and rear right leg.

Sources said the condition of Zoom was stable till this morning but later he suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed.

Zoom, during the encounter, was sent into a house to pull out the hiding terrorists and retrieve their weapons where the terrorists fired at him but the dog continued to fight with them.

He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.