Army Soldier killed in shelling by Pak troops in Poonch sector

May. An Indian Army soldier, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, was on Wednesday killed during indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan troops in the Poonch Sector.

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar was posted in the 5 FD Regiment, Army said.

Advertisement

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling”.

Advertisement

“We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in the Poonch Sector”.

Atleast 15 civilians were killed and 54 injured earlier during the day due to shelling by Pakistan in the civilian areas of Poonch following India’s Operation Sindoor.

India struck nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 in response to the Pahalgam atatck.