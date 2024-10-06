Army seizes huge cache of weapons, explosives in J-K’s Poonch

The Indian Army’s Romeo Force seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Indian Army, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Army officials, a search was launched based on a tip-off and the weapons and explosives were recovered from a suspected terrorist bag.

The officials said that the recovered items included AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades.

“On October 5, based on reliable input, a major search operation was launched by Romeo Force of the Indian Army in the Jhulas area, where during a search a suspected terrorist bag with a huge amount of cache like AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades were found,” the Army said in a statement.

According to the officials, all items were in functional and ready-to-use condition.

“Considering smooth elections and upcoming poll results this is a major success by the Indian Army denying any possibility to disturb the security grid,” they said.

The operation is still underway, they added.

Earlier, an area domination patrol by police and army on Ring Road Gharota in Jammu found a suspicious explosive. The suspected explosives were later disposed by a team of Bomb Disposal Squad.