Army rescues injured Amarnath yatri

The Army rescued an injured Amarnath pilgrim and moved him towards safety when he fell from his pony after performing the darshan at the holy cave, officials said on Monday.

Satyanarayan Toshneya, 50, hailing from Akola, Maharashtra was coming back from holy cave after darshan along with his daughter and wife on a pony.

“Near Bararimarg, the pony got disbalanced and the pilgrim fell down, approximately 100 ft towards the river. The individual sustained severe head injury and fractures in chest,” army said.

“Army troops, along with Mobile Rescue Team rushed to the spot and evacuated the individual to Medical Aid Post of Army, Bararimarg. He was provided with first aid at MAP and helicopter was called immediately and the individual was evacuated from Bararimarg helipad. He is accompanied by his Daughter.”

The Army said he has been shifted to Srinagar for further treatment.