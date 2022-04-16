Army pays tributes to its bravehearts

The Army on Saturday paid tributes to Subedar Shri Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sipahi Pawan Singh Gurjar, who made the “supreme sacrifice” on April 14 near Kanipora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt in Srinagar, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers.

The three Bravehearts were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kanipora village, Shopian district, en route to an encounter site at Badigam, Shopian.

“Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver had seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road,” the army said.

Subedar Shri Om was 41 years old and joined the Army in 1998. He belonged to Bhiwani in Haryana and is survived by his wife.

Havildar Ramautar was 39 years old and joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Alwar in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife.

Sipahi Pawan Singh Gurjar was 23 years old and joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Dausa in Rajasthan and is survived by his mother.

The mortal remains of Subedar Shri Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sipahi Pawan Singh Gurjar will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” an Army statement said.