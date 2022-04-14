Army organises Iftar at Tithwal in north Kashmir

As part of holy Ramadan, a mega Iftar was organized by Shakti Vijay Brigade of Indian Army, Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs for the Muslim brethren at Tithwal, Karnah on Thursday. The iftar party was graced by Maj General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Vajr Division.

Speaking on the occasion, he wished happy Ramadan to the people of Karnah and expressed optimism that peace and tranquility will prevail, ushering development in J & K. He also complimented the people of Karnah for their invaluable contributions in the development and security of the nation. He assured the people of continuous support from the Indian Army.

Five hundred plus people participated in the iftar after praying for the peace, happiness, prosperity and good health of all the countrymen in the nation.

The iftar was preceded by the Sufi evening with the theme, “Concert for Peace” at Shan-e-Tithwal Stadium wherein Waqar Khan, renowned Sufi singer (also son of the soil belonging to village Channipora of Karnah) enthralled the crowds with rich Sufi music.

In addition, the local band ‘Shining Karnah’ and young kids also performed Sufi songs and naats. Maulvi Ikhlaq of Tithwal threw light on the teachings of holy Quran and highlighted the importance for all to follow them in order to become better human beings.

He also emphasised on being proud of being an Indian as it is the only nation in the world where all religions are respected and live in peaceful co-existence.

The participants were felicitated by General Pendharkar and the prominent personalities of the civic society. Prominent civic society members of Karnah in return presented memento to General Pendharkar on the occasion on behalf of all Karnahites.