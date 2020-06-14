An army jawan was killed and two others were seriously injured on Sunday when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The shelling and firing took place in Shahpur-Kirni sector this morning and the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, said army sources.

The injured soldiers have been taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been continuously violating bilateral ceasefire along the LoC. Senior army officials say it is being done to provide fire cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.

A woman was killed and another injured on Friday during ceasefire violations by Pakistan as it targeted defence and civilian facilities across the LoC in Baramulla district.

Some residential houses and private vehicles have also been damaged. Reports from the area said people have huddled inside homes frightened by indiscriminate shelling and firing from the Pakistani side.

On Thursday, a soldier was killed and a civilian injured in ceasefire violation on the LoC in Jammu division.

Last week, a jawan was killed and a civilian injured in yet another ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

