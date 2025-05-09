Army Intelligence, ATS conduct joint raid in Ranchi over suspected sale of unauthorised military

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Army Intelligence and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a joint raid at Ganesh Army Store near Booty More in Ranchi, seizing restricted military uniform materials that were reportedly being sold without proper authorisation.

The joint action was initiated following specific inputs from the Lucknow-based Military Intelligence unit, suggesting that unauthorised Indian Army combat uniforms were being manufactured and sold to civilians from the store, which is situated opposite the Deepatoli Cantonment. Sources confirmed that items resembling official military attire were recovered during the raid and that two individuals have been taken into custody for further interrogation.

While officials remained tight-lipped about the exact nature and volume of the seized items, citing operational security, it is understood that the store had been under surveillance following reports of it tailoring and selling garments resembling official Army combat wear.

With heightened security concerns along the Indo-Pak border and a state of alert prevailing, security agencies are particularly wary of the potential misuse of such uniforms by anti-national elements. Senior officials noted that the circulation of counterfeit military attire poses a direct threat to national security, enabling infiltration and sabotage under the guise of armed forces personnel.

“This action was based on credible intelligence from Military Intelligence, Lucknow. Ganesh Army Store was allegedly selling combat uniforms to civilians. Certain restricted fabric items were seized during the operation. Two people have been detained and handed over to the Sadar police for questioning,” said Rishabh Jha, Superintendent of Police, ATS, Jharkhand.

Ganesh Army Store, located near two prominent military camps in Booty More, is known for selling military-related goods and providing tailoring services for uniforms. The store’s proximity to sensitive military establishments has further raised red flags for investigators.

Officials confirmed that the operation involved personnel from the Military Intelligence, Jharkhand ATS, and the Sadar police. While the agencies have not disclosed all findings from the raid, it is believed that the investigation is now focusing on uncovering the source of the fabric, the scale of distribution, and possible links to broader networks.

The matter is under detailed investigation, and central intelligence agencies are expected to be briefed on developments. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies continue to examine all possible angles—including motives, networks, and potential threats—associated with the unauthorised sale of military-grade clothing.