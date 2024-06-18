Army Hospital launches skin bank facility for treatment of severe burn injuries

The Army Hospital (Research & Referral) on Tuesday announced the opening of a state-of-the-art skin bank facility to revolutionize the treatment of severe burn injuries and other skin-related conditions among service members and their families.

The new skin bank will serve as a centralised hub for the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of skin grafts, providing a critical resource for military medical centers across the country.

By establishing this facility, the Armed Forces are ensuring that the personnel and their families have access to the most advanced skin replacement therapies, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The skin bank will be staffed by a team of highly-trained medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, tissue engineers, and specialised technicians. The facility will adhere to the highest standards of quality control and safety, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the skin grafts.

DGMS(Army) & Col Comdt Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee termed the launch of this skin bank as a testament to the unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of service members. He added that the facility will not only enhance the quality of care, but also strengthen the ability to support those who have been affected by serious injuries.

“By having a dedicated resource for skin tissue, we can provide our patients with the most effective and personalised treatments, ultimately improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation,” said Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan.