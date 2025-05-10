Army denies blasts or firing; says drones entered airspace

Amid reports of ceasefire violations and alleged explosions in Srinagar, Army sources have clarified that no blasts occurred in the city and there was no firing along the Line of Control (LoC) at present.

“There were no blasts in Srinagar. No firing along the LoC now—though it happened earlier. Drones came in,” Army sources confirmed.

Advertisement

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X, expressing concern. “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” he wrote.

Advertisement

In another post, Abdullah shared a video allegedly showing air defence activity in Srinagar, commenting: “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

The ceasefire was announced following days of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, which had intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor.

Despite the truce, India has maintained a strong stance, warning that its armed forces remain ready to respond decisively to any misadventure from across the border.