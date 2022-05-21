Army Chief Manoj Pande in Srinagar to review security

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande, on Saturday, arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation in the Kashmir Valley. During his two-day visit, the Army chief will interact with troops and commanders on the ground.

During the visit, Gen. Pande will be briefed on the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness.

The Army Chief’s visit comes ahead of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage for which elaborate security arrangements are being made.

Meanwhile, Northern Army Commander, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday, arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Kashmir. He would be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Valley.

The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. ADS Aujla visited various locations and formations in South Kashmir. He was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works, and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra.

The Army Commander, during his interaction with the troops, complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just concluded operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage. He was appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in terrorist recruitments.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lt. Gen. ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps on the overall security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.