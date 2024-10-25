Arms supplier of Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

The crime branch team of the Delhi Police arrested a key arms supplier of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Chhawla village of South West Delhi’s Dwarka area.

The man, identified as Rijwan Ansari, used to supply firearms to gangsters in Delhi-NCR on demand and is believed to have supplied arms used in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia, based on a specific input, the police laid a trap in the Dwarka area for Ansari. After spotting him riding a scooty near Chhawla village, they overpowered him after a brief chase and struggle.

During the search, a sophisticated pistol with a magazine and 03 bullets, along with a country-made pistol were recovered from Ansari, Bhatia added.

The DCP said during investigation it came to light that the arms supply was facilitated by his cousin Shahbaz Ansari, who is currently in judicial custody under the UAPA for his involvement in the same case.

The cops said Ansari’s brothers, Kurban and Rehan, are his accomplices who were arrested earlier in 2016 by Delhi police for smuggling weapons from across the border.

Ansari was in the crockery business and even ventured into journalism, working for various news channels but switched to the firearm business for earning more money, they said.