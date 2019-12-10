The Arms (Amendment) Bill 2019 was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. While introducing the Bill, Reddy said that the legislation proposes stringent punishment for illegal weapon and ammunition traffickers.

The minister said that the Bill would help the government in controlling the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition in the country.

He also pointed out that the Act was amended 31 years ago. “Now there is need to revisit the Act and make changes according to the challenges we are facing,” he said. Minister also said that there is rapid increase in the illegal arms smuggling which is a major concern.

Congress member Madhusudan Mistry objected the timing of Bill saying that the Bill was circulated at 12 noon and it is a matter of concern as the members did not get adequate time to go through the legislation. “It has become the matter of concern as it is becoming a trend that bills passed in the Lok Sabha are introduced in the Rajya Sabha without giving adequate time for the members to prepare for it,” he said.

The Bill which was passed on Monday in Lok Sabha seeks to amend the Arms Act 1959.

It seeks ban on the manufacture, sale, use, transfer, conversion, testing or proofing of firearms without a license.

As per the amendment, the punishment for the offences under the act has been increased to between seven years and life imprisonment, and a fine. Earlier it was between three to seven years, along with a fine.