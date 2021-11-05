Armies, border forces of India, Pakistan exchange sweets on Diwali. No such gesture with China

The Armies and border guarding forces of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets on Diwali at the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Armies of the two countries exchanged sweets at various points on the LOC, the BSF and Pakistan Rangers did this on the IB.

However, such gesture was missing at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

On the occasion of Diwali and as a gesture for promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival, Indian and Pakistani Armies held a Flag meeting and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara.

The events have been held when both the Armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on Line of Control, said a defence spokesman.

The troops of BSF Jammu offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at various Border Observation Posts (BOPs) in Samba, Arnia, RS Pura, Nikowal and Akhnoor. Sweets were offered at BOP Octroi, Chamliyal, Bullechak, Chinaz, Nikowal, BT forward and other BOPs.As a reciprocal gesture the Pak Rangers also offered sweets to BSF.