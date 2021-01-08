The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi borders are protected against the spread of Covid-19 and said that the guidelines to contain the virus should be followed.

The apex court was hearing a plea seeking various reliefs including CBI probe into the matter related to assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizammudin Markaz in the national capital after the nationwide lockdown was announced last year to contain the pandemic.

You must tell us what is happening. The same problem is going to arise in farmers’ agitation. I do not know if farmers are protected from Covid. So, the same problem is going to arise. It is not that everything is over, said Chief Justice S A Bobde, who was heading the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The top court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, whether protesting farmers are protected from Covid-19. Mehta replied, Certainly not.

Mehta said that he will file a report within two weeks on what has been done and what needs to be done.

The plea, filed by advocate Supriya Pandita, has alleged that Delhi police had failed to control the gathering of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal last year during the lockdown.

Advocate Om Prakash Parihar, appearing for the petitioner, Thursday told the bench that the police has not said anything about the whereabouts of Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad.

The bench told Parihar, Why are you interested in one person? We are on the issue of Covid. Why do you want controversy? We are interested that Covid guidelines should be followed.

The apex court said it is trying to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread and the guidelines are followed.

Issue notice. In the meantime, respondents shall file their reply affidavit, if any, the bench said in its order.

The Centre had on 5 June last year told the top court that probe into assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in east Delhi during nationwide lockdown and the Tablighi Jamaat event is being conducted on a day-today basis by Delhi Police and there was no need for CBI investigation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier given the details of steps taken by Delhi Police in the probe.

