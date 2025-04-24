Arabian Sea heats up: India’s INS Surat in action as Pakistan Navy begins live fire exercises

Hours after India retaliated against Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Pakistan Navy issued Notice to Airmen/Mariners (NOTAM) for a live fire exercise being undertaken in the Arabian Sea.

As per the details published on the Hydrographer of Pakistan (HoP) website, the live fire exercise is being conducted on April 24-25. “NAVAL SHIPS WILL CONDUCT LIVE SURFACE AND SUBSURFACE FIRING FROM 240300 TO 251600 UTC APR 25 IN AREA BOUNDED BY FOLLOWING COORDINATES: 24-05.00N 066-32.00E, 24-05.00N 061-50.00E, 23-10.00N 061-50.00E, 23-10.00N 066-32.00E. MARINERS KEEP WELL CLEAR OF EXERCISE AREA,” read the advisory posted by NAVAREA IX on the website.

As per the reports, the exercise is being undertaken near the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in the Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s indigenous guided-missile destroyer INS Surat carried out a sea-skimming target, deploying its Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system as part of a high-readiness drill in the Arabian Sea on Thursday. In a statement, the Naval spokesperson said, “This achievement demonstrates India’s growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.”

On Wednesday, as a first step towards avenging the death of 26 tourists killed in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam by the terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty and closed the Attari checkpost.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also rescinded the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation visas of Pakistani nationals. “Pakistani diplomats have been classified as persona non grata and have been asked to leave the country within a week,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said after the CCS meeting.

“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025,” Misri added.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

“Further, the Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisers in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence/Navy/Air Advisers from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisers will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions,” he said.

It was also decided to reduce the overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May.