Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi while reacting on the twist in the tale of government formation in Maharashtra rued about taking too long to lend support to the Shiv Sena and NCP by his party, said thought “it was fake news” and “that our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days.”

Singhvi in a series of tweets reacted on the stunning political development, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister early on Saturday.

He tweeted, “Surreal what I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days…took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers.”

Singhvi also wrote, “#pawarji tussi grt ho (you are great)! Amazing if true, still not sure”

While he also turned to poetry in the wake of the events in Maharashtra. He tweeted Bashir Badra’s couplet, “Politics has its own language, if it is written yes, then read no.”

And also Raj ‘Allahabadi’s couplet, “What kinds of captain we have, switching sides again and again.”

Even taking a popular Hindi song these days, “Those who used to say, we will not part ways, became disloyal in no time.”

As Sharad Pawar clarified that the decision was not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and placed on record that they do not support or endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar.

Singhvi again tweeted, “My tweet at 8.45 am today while in a taking off flight to ahmdabad has, hopefully, been overtaken by events in view of #Sharadji’s clarification. Even then I had called it surreal &possibly fake news. Appears that fakeness of full #NCP joining bjp is true as per #Pawar clarfn”

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday granted in-principle approval to the party to form the government in Maharashtra along with the NCP and the Shiv Sena, which Singhvi thinks should have been done a little earlier.

The surprise move comes at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.