Appeal to President to ensure Justice for Pahalgam terror victims

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) Delhi State Minority President Amandeep Singh Sahwney on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu with an appeal to ensure justice for the victims of Pahalgam terror attack victims.

In a letter to the President, he requested her to direct the Centre and concerned state governments to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to the injured.

Sahwney also requested her for a special session of Parliament to send out a strong message that the country stands united against terrorism.

Additionally, the letter called for the setting up of a National Terror Victims fund to be used to automatically provide relief to the families affected by the acts of the terrorists.

The NCP-SCP leader also requested the President for a time-bound probe into the terrorist attack to ensure that the conspirators behind the attack are brought to justice.