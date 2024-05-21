APHC, People’s Conference pay homage to assassinated separatist leaders Mirwaiz and Lone

Lading the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in paying homage to Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, the assassinated separatist leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Tuesday, called for a dialogue among the stakeholders on the Kashmir issue.

Commemorative meetings were held by the APHC and People’s Conference on the occasion. Moulvi Farooq, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s father, was assassinated by gunmen in 1990 at his Nageen residence in Srinagar, while J&K People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone’s father Abdul Ghani Lone was assassinated in 2002 at Srinagar’s Eidgah during a ceremony organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Moulvi Farooq.

Paying glowing tributes to the assassinated separatist leaders on the eve of their death anniversary, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led APHC warned against “belligerence and violence” over the vexed Kashmir issue while demanding the release of all political prisoners and youths.

In a statement, the APHC said, “The Hurriyat stands firm in its approach of dealing with the conflict, which has severely affected the people of J&K for decades. The way forward is dialogue among stakeholders. Peace, stability, and security of the region will naturally follow. Belligerence and violence will only keep the pot boiling.”

“Raids continue and thousands of Kashmiri political leaders, activists, and youth languish in jails for years, many without trial,” noted the separatist group.

Paying tributes to the late Abdul Gani Lone on his 22nd death anniversary and Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq on his 34th death anniversary, People’s Conference leaders described Abdul Gani Lone “as the first and the foremost crusader against the exploitation of the people of J&K, he envisioned the formation of the People’s Conference to secure the fulfilment of promises made during the time of accession and thereafter.”

“Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq was a visionary leader who left an indelible mark on the struggle for justice and freedom in Jammu and Kashmir. His unwavering commitment to peace, social harmony, and the empowerment of the people resonates even today”, People’s Conference leaders said.