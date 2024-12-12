AP expatriate in Kuwait confesses to killing his daughter’s molester

In a sensational incident, an expatriate Indian worker from Kuwait confessed to having killed a 59-year-old disabled man for molesting his minor daughter on his visit to his native village in the Annamaya district of Andhra Pradesh before returning to his workplace.

The matter came to light only after he released a video on social media confessing to crime.

Alleging that the police failed to take the complaint of molestation seriously, he said he would surrender to the police after his return to India.

The accused was identified as Anjaneya Prasad (37) of Kothamangapeta village in the Annamaya district. Both Anjaneya and his wife, Chandrakala, are working in Kuwait and their 12-year-old daughter was staying with her grandparents.

Later, she went to stay with Chandrakala’s sister, Lakshmi, and her husband. She was molested by Lakshmi’s father-in-law while she was sleeping. When she complained about it to her aunt, she was told to keep quiet.

According to Anjaneya, Lakshmi suddenly called them asking to take their daughter away as there was tension at home. After she returned to Kuwait, the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following this, Anjaneya’s wife immediately complained to the local police. But instead of taking any action against the accused, the police tried to mediate, alleged Anjaneya.

The molester was let off with a warning. The aggrieved father then decided to take things into his own hands.

He came to his village on 7 December and killed the molester with an iron rod before leaving for Kuwait.

The police registered the death as suspicious. Yesterday, Anjaneya Prasad recorded his confession and released it on social media with an offer to surrender to the police.