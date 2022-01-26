Anxious moments for Dileep ahead of hearing on anticipatory bail

After 33 hours of questioning of actor Dileep and his four aides by the Crime Branch team, over three days, got over on Tuesday night, all eyes are now on the Kerala High Court, which will, on Thursday, again have a look on his anticipatory bail plea.

The actor has sought anticipatory bail after the police registered a fresh non-bailable case related to a conspiracy to attack investigating officials in the now infamous actress abduction case, in which the actor is an accused.

The new charge was based on a revelation made by Balachandrakumar, a movie director who was once close to the actor but now has fallen out with him, who said that Dileep had conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the case.

On last Saturday, after hearing the anticipatory bail plea and the probe team strongly opposing it, the court ruled that Dileep and his aides have to appear before the police probe team for three days starting Sunday for further questioning.

The court also ordered that the actor should not be arrested till January 27 and on that day, the Director General of Prosecution should hand over the details of the three day questioning, in a sealed cover, as it posted the next hearing for Thursday.

Meanwhile, the probe team which is in no mood to relent, according to sources in the know of things, is determined to crack the case as during the questioning, they had asked Dileep and four others to hand over their old mobile phones latest by Wednesday, as the probe team is confident that they will be able to get valuable evidence from the devices.

But so far this has not happened and it is reliably learned that when this question will be put before the court, the counsel for Dileep is expected to state that the mobiles have been sent for forensic examination to unravel all the details of their interaction with Balachandrakumar.

Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad are those were interrogated and have sought anticipatory bail.

Popular because of the comic characters he plays on screen, Dileep has been in the news for the wrong reasons after a frontline South Indian heroine complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her.

After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, the prosecution charged Dileep with being the main conspirator in the case. Dileep was arrested and jailed. He spent two months in prison before getting bail and the trial has been going on.