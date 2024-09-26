Anurag Thakur demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation for impartial probe into alleged MUDA scam

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding corruption allegations against him in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Following a Bengaluru court’s order directing the Karnataka Lokayukta to investigate Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA scam, Thakur said, “I think after yesterday’s order, the Chief Minister of Karnataka should resign. Until the charges are cleared, he should not be allowed to remain in this post. If an impartial investigation is to be done, the Chief Minister should not remain in this post. These are serious allegations of corruption.”

Thakur further asserted that the allegations against Siddaramaiah reflect a larger issue with the Congress government. He stated, “Allegations have been made against the Chief Minister, which itself shows that ever since the Congress government has come to power in Karnataka, the work of looting people has started again there.”

Advertisement

A Special Court in Bengaluru has directed the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to file a criminal case against the state’s Chief Minister and others over alleged illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites valued at Rs 56 crore to his wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The court instructed the Superintendent of Police of the Lokayukta to apply provisions related to the prevention of corruption, prohibition of benami properties, and land grabbing as outlined in various laws.

Thakur also spoke about the “Viksit Bharat -Yuva Connect” programme organised by the Department of Youth Affairs. This initiative aims to inspire the youth of India towards a developed nation. He emphasised, “The next 23 years are important for the nation. We have to take developed India from resolve to accomplishment.”

He urged the youth to contribute to the nation’s progress, reminding them of their ancestors’ sacrifices in the freedom struggle. Thakur said, “They had given their lives; they need to live. They liberated the country, and the wealth needs to be developed.” He acknowledged that today’s youth play a significant role in various sectors, from start-ups to defence, noting, “We have the largest youth population in the world.”